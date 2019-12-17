Foellinger Foundation awards nearly $3.3M in grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Foellinger Foundation Board of Directors has approved several grants supporting early childhood and family development. The funding totals nearly $3.3 million and will be distributed to nonprofit organizations in Allen County.
“These organizations reflect the foundation’s focus on supporting children and families in Allen County,” said Foundation President Cheryl Taylor. “The Foundation’s strategy is to support effective nonprofits emphasizing clients with the most economic need with the least opportunity.”
The grant recipients include:
Associated Churches: $110,000
Brightpoint: $450,000
Catholic Charities: $525,000
Community Transportation Network: $80,000
East Wayne Street Center: $130,000
Easterseals ARC: $390,000
Fort Wayne Rescue Mission: $525,000
Fort Wayne Society of St. Vincent de Paul: $34,000
Interfaith Hospitality Network: $35,000
The Learning Community: $50,000
Lifeline Youth & Family Services: $690,000
Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program: $20,000
Mental Health America: $15,000
SCAN: $80,000
YWCA: $140,000