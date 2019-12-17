Foellinger Foundation awards nearly $3.3M in grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Foellinger Foundation Board of Directors has approved several grants supporting early childhood and family development. The funding totals nearly $3.3 million and will be distributed to nonprofit organizations in Allen County.

“These organizations reflect the foundation’s focus on supporting children and families in Allen County,” said Foundation President Cheryl Taylor. “The Foundation’s strategy is to support effective nonprofits emphasizing clients with the most economic need with the least opportunity.”

The grant recipients include:

Associated Churches: $110,000

Brightpoint: $450,000

Catholic Charities: $525,000

Community Transportation Network: $80,000

East Wayne Street Center: $130,000

Easterseals ARC: $390,000

Fort Wayne Rescue Mission: $525,000

Fort Wayne Society of St. Vincent de Paul: $34,000

Interfaith Hospitality Network: $35,000

The Learning Community: $50,000

Lifeline Youth & Family Services: $690,000

Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program: $20,000

Mental Health America: $15,000

SCAN: $80,000

YWCA: $140,000