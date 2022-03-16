Foellinger Foundation Awards Multiple Grants to Several Local Organizations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Over $1 million in grants has been approved by the Foellinger Foundation to support nonprofit organizations throughout Allen County. According to Inside Indiana Business, the foundation’s board of directors directed the funding be placed in the youth development category to provide various services.

Foundation President Ed Kominowski says the funding is an investment in the community’s future.

Youth development funding was awarded to these organizations:

Boy Scouts of America, Anthony Wayne Area Council

Crossroad Child and Family Services

Gateway Woods Family Services

Harlan Christian Youth Center

Power House Youth Center

World Baseball Academy

YMCA

Additional funding was awarded to the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne for the United Front Initiative.