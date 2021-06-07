Foellinger Foundation Awards Grants To Several Fort Wayne Non-Profits

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Fort Wayne-based Foellinger Foundation has approved over $1 million in grants for various nonprofits within the area. The funding will support organizations providing a range of services throughout Allen County.

Those organizations include The Embassy Theatre, who will receive over $80,000 in grants, Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, and Fort Wayne Museum of Art. To see the full list visit wowo.com

Organizations receiving funding: