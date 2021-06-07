Foellinger Foundation Awards Grants To Several Fort Wayne Non-Profits

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Fort Wayne-based Foellinger Foundation has approved over $1 million in grants for various nonprofits within the area. The funding will support organizations providing a range of services throughout Allen County.
Those organizations include The Embassy Theatre, who will receive over $80,000 in grants, Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, and Fort Wayne Museum of Art. To see the full list visit wowo.com
Organizations receiving funding:
- ACRES – $35,000
- Allen County- Fort Wayne Historical Society – $30,000
- Artlink – $12,500
- Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne – $50,000
- Audiences Unlimited – $12,000
- Cass Housing – $25,000
- Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children – $12,500
- Embassy Theatre – $80,000
- Fort Wayne Ballet – $27,500
- Fort Wayne Children’s Choir – $15,00
- Fort Wayne Cinema Center – $17,500
- Fort Wayne Civic Theatre – $80,000
- Fort Wayne Dance Collective – $20,000
- Fort Wayne Museum of Art – $75,000
- Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra – $75,000
- Fort Wayne Trails – $40,000
- Fort Wayne Youtheatre – $20,000
- Fort Wayne Zoological Society – $100,000
- Foundation for Art and Music in Elementary Education – $17,500
- Humane Fort Wayne – $20,000
- Little River Wetlands Project – $35,000
- Northeast Indiana Fund – $30,000
- Northeast Indiana Innovation Center – $45,000
- Northeast Indiana Public Radio – $35,000
- Questa Foundation for Education – $50,000
- Science Central – $60,000
- SCORE Chapter 50 – $10,000
- Trees Indiana – $7,000
- University of St. Francis – $10,000
- Visiting Nurses – $25,000
- Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana – $35,000