Foellinger Foundation Awards Grants To Several Fort Wayne Non-Profits

By
WOWO News
-
(Darrin Wright/WOWO News)

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business):  The Fort Wayne-based Foellinger Foundation has approved over $1 million in grants for various nonprofits within the area. The funding will support organizations providing a range of services throughout Allen County.

Those organizations include The Embassy Theatre, who will receive over $80,000 in grants, Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, and Fort Wayne Museum of Art. To see the full list visit wowo.com

Organizations receiving funding:

  • ACRES – $35,000
  • Allen County- Fort Wayne Historical Society – $30,000
  • Artlink – $12,500
  • Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne – $50,000
  • Audiences Unlimited – $12,000
  • Cass Housing – $25,000
  • Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children – $12,500
  • Embassy Theatre – $80,000
  • Fort Wayne Ballet – $27,500
  • Fort Wayne Children’s Choir – $15,00
  • Fort Wayne Cinema Center – $17,500
  • Fort Wayne Civic Theatre – $80,000
  • Fort Wayne Dance Collective – $20,000
  • Fort Wayne Museum of Art – $75,000
  • Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra – $75,000
  • Fort Wayne Trails – $40,000
  • Fort Wayne Youtheatre – $20,000
  • Fort Wayne Zoological Society – $100,000
  • Foundation for Art and Music in Elementary Education – $17,500
  • Humane Fort Wayne – $20,000
  • Little River Wetlands Project – $35,000
  • Northeast Indiana Fund – $30,000
  • Northeast Indiana Innovation Center – $45,000
  • Northeast Indiana Public Radio – $35,000
  • Questa Foundation for Education – $50,000
  • Science Central – $60,000
  • SCORE Chapter 50 – $10,000
  • Trees Indiana – $7,000
  • University of St. Francis – $10,000
  • Visiting Nurses – $25,000
  • Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana – $35,000

