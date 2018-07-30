Foellinger Foundation announces $1-Million in grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Foellinger Foundation has announced a new slate of grants, totaling $1 million to more than 30 nonprofits throughout Allen County.

The grants are part of the Fort Wayne-based foundation’s 60th anniversary celebration, according to Inside Indiana Business.

The money is going to organizations that were able to show off projects that would either lead to the improvement or replacement of current assets or the purchase of new assets.

Recipients include: