Foellinger Foundation announces $1-Million in grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Foellinger Foundation has announced a new slate of grants, totaling $1 million to more than 30 nonprofits throughout Allen County.
The grants are part of the Fort Wayne-based foundation’s 60th anniversary celebration, according to Inside Indiana Business.
The money is going to organizations that were able to show off projects that would either lead to the improvement or replacement of current assets or the purchase of new assets.
Recipients include:
- A Hope Center – $50,000
- Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana – $44,360
- Blue Jacket – $39,065
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne – $32,193
- Brightpoint – $50,000
- Center for Nonviolence – $10,268
- Community Transportation Network, Inc. – $47,292
- Crossroad Child & Family Services – $50,000
- Easter Seals Arc of Northeast Indiana – $35,000
- Embassy Theatre Foundation – $12,619
- Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, Inc. – $1,848
- Fort Wayne Civic Theatre – $39,499
- Fort Wayne Dance Collective – $41,170
- Fort Wayne Public Television – $48,000
- Fort Wayne Society of St. Vincent DePaul – $24,944
- Fort Wayne Zoological Society – $49,788
- Harlan Christian Youth Center – $19,150
- Lifeline Youth & Family Services – $50,000
- Little River Wetlands Project – $46,991
- MLK Montessori School – $22,929
- Mustard Seed Furniture Bank of Fort Wayne – $41,702
- NeighborLink Fort Wayne – $37,000
- Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection – $2,755
- Power House Youth Center – $21,437
- Project READS – $20,676
- The History Center – $24,722
- The Learning Community – $32,691
- Trees Indiana – $8,989
- Visiting Nurse – $47,000
- Volunteer Lawyer Program of Northeast Indiana – $21,980
- Youth for Christ of Northern Indiana – $25,000