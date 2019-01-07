Flu season looking to ramp up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The flu season had a slow start, but it’s ramping up across the U.S. now.

13 children have died from the flu this year alone, and the CDC says high flu-like illness rates have been reported in New York City and 19 states, including Indiana. Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan tells WOWO News the holidays may be to blame for the sudden ramp-up:

“So many people are together, and hugging, and confined because of the weather. It has a lot of transmissions and seems to explode onto the scene.”

Health officials say the best way to protect against the flu is to get a flu shot. Other than that, wash your hands frequently, cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze and cough, and be sure to clean and disinfect any surfaces you normally come into contact with, like countertops or doorknobs.