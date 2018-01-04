Flu cases high locally

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The flu is not only here, it’s on the rise.

A number of local doctors are seeing hundreds of new cases of the flu every week, according to what Parkview Health’s Dr. Jeff Boord tells our Partners in News at ABC 21.

At Parkview emergency rooms and hospitals alone, there have been 300 confirmed cases of the flu in the past week, and Boord says we might not even be at the peak of the flu season yet, as doctors didn’t see this much activity last year until March.

This year’s flu shot is estimated to be only about 10% effective against the virus that’s currently going around, but doctors say you should still get one, at least to reduce how badly you get sick.