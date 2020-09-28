Florida man resists arrest, bites Deputy

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 32-year-old Florida man is in custody after a bizarre series of events in Howe Saturday night.

According to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle driving through a yard off US 20 in Shipshewana at about 7:35pm, then spotted speeding on State Road 120 near State Road 5 in Howe.

When police tried to pull the van over, it was going 94 miles per hour. Eventually, the driver, Lawrence Horvath-Cambron of North Port, Florida, pulled over and jumped out of the vehicle, which was still in gear.

The van eventually came to a stop after going off the road. When deputies tried to detain Horvath-Cambron, who was exhibiting signs of excited delirium, he allegedly bit one of them on the hand before he could be restrained.

He told police he had recently used methamphetamine, but no drugs were found on him or in his vehicle.

He was arrested on charges including reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, and battery of a law enforcement officer.