Florida man dies after driving into Steuben County house

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Florida man is dead after driving his semi into a house in Steuben County yesterday.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near the intersection of US 20 and State Road 1 at around 4:30pm, when the semi, which was headed eastbound on US 20, went off the road and hit the vacant house.

The driver, 51-year-old Randy Aldridge from Jay, Florida, was pinned in the vehicle and told police he had blacked out while driving for an unknown reason.

He suffered a traumatic chest injury and died at a nearby hospital. Police say he had been wearing his seat belt and they don’t believe weather or alcohol contributed to the crash.