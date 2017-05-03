Flooding possible tonight through Friday

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the majority of northern Indiana, from late Wednesday, through Friday evening.

Heavy rainfall is expected to develop over the area and persist through Friday. Rainfall amounts of two to four inches are possible.

Rises on rivers are expected with some rivers possibly reaching moderate or major flood stages. You’re encouraged to monitor forecasts and be prepared for the Flood Watch to turn into a Flood Warning. (A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.)

