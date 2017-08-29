Flooding alerts for northern Indiana

10:07 a.m.

The Flash Food Warning for Allen County is now expected to last until 1:15 p.m.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – There are several weather warnings and advisories in the northern Indiana area.

A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect for Allen County until 11:15 a.m., Tuesday. Several roadways are also experiencing high water, primarily southwest in Fort Wayne.

A Flood Advisory has been issued until 11 a.m., Tuesday for Huntington, Whitley and Wells Counties.

A Dense Fog Advisory is also in effect until 10 a.m., Tuedday for LaGrange and Steuben Counties as well as Williams County, OH.

