Flood Warnings issued for parts of the WOWO listening area

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for numerous rivers within the WOWO listening area. The heavy rain from Friday night into Saturday will lead to flooding along these area rivers:

The Eel River at North Manchester affecting Kosciusko, Wabash and Whitley Counties.

The Auglaize River near Fort Jennings affecting Allen, Paulding and Putnam Counties.

The Blanchard River at Ottawa affecting Putnam County.

The Saint Joseph River Ohio above Newville affecting Allen, DeKalb and Defiance Counties.

The Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Adams, Allen and Van Wert Counties.

The Tiffin River near Stryker affecting Defiance…Fulton and Williams Counties.

Meantime, the Flood Warnings will remain in place until further notice.