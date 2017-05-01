Flood Warning issued for Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for a big portion of northeast Indiana.

The excessive rainfall the area got over the weekend has triggered a flood warning for Jay, Huntington, Wells, Blackford, and Wabash Counties until 6:30am Wednesday, May 3rd, affecting the Salamonie and Wabash Rivers.

The Salamonie river near Warren is a particular problem spot: it’s at nearly 12 feet deep and climbing, with the river expected to crest near 12-and-a-half feet tonight.

