Fleeing suspect crashes, injuring child

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 4-year-old child was injured in a crash caused by someone fleeing from police Monday night in Fort Wayne.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers with the city’s Violent Crimes and Gang Unit tried to pull over a vehicle around the intersection of Fry St. and West Main St. at about 9:43pm. The vehicle sped away, eventually crashing with another vehicle that had been westbound on Main.

The woman driving that second vehicle wasn’t hurt, but a 4-year-old also inside suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say the child was in a booster seat incorrectly leading up to the crash.

The driver and one passenger from the suspect vehicle were both taken into police custody, and a gun thrown from their vehicle was recovered by police.