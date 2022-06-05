Five pets found dead after overnight fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A house fire on the northwest side of Fort Wayne claimed the life of five pets.

It started around 4:12 a.m. on Sunday morning when the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 2500 block of Weststate Court on a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, fire crews saw flames coming out of a converted garage at the end of a home.

Firefighters knocked out the fire and searched for people inside the house. Nobody was home, but five dogs were found deceased. Crews made sure all of the fire was out and cleared smoke from inside of the home. There were no injuries were reported.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was assisted by NIPSCO, AEP, and the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.