Five injured in Tuesday morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on West Jefferson Boulevard Tuesday morning.

Police were called on a report of a crash near the split by Swinney Park just before 9:15 a.m. according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Police say one car was headed west on Jefferson when it lost control around the curve by Swinney Park and struck two vehicles in the eastbound lanes.

Two adults and two children in the westbound car were taken to the hospital, with one adult in serious condition. One driver in one of the eastbound cars refused treatment, while the other suffered minor injuries.