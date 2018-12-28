Five injured in Thursday night crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Five people were taken to area hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Thursday night.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened in the 1100 block of State Road 327 at just past 7pm, when a southbound Ford Focus veered around a tree that was down in the road and collided head-on with a Chrysler Pacifica that was stopped on the northbound shoulder.

Both vehicles were totaled. The driver of the Focus wasn’t hurt, but the driver of the Pacifica, plus four others, were all treated and released for minor injuries.