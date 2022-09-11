Five injured in overnight stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Five people were injured including one in critical condition after a stabbing overnight.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the area of Bass Road and Hillegas Road at 2:38 a.m. on a report of two men on the side of the road suffering with wounds. When officers arrived, they discovered that the men were suffering from stab wounds. The men were taken to a nearby hospital with one suffering from minor injuries and the other in critical condition.

Police found out that two other men and a woman had been taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle with apparent stab wounds as well. All three suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information on this stabbing is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.

This incident is still under investigation.