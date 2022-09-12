UPDATED: Five injured in weekend stabbing, man arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Five people were injured including one in critical condition after a stabbing overnight Sunday.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the area of Bass Road and Hillegas Road at 2:38 a.m. on a report of two men on the side of the road suffering with wounds after fighting outside of a vehicle. When officers arrived, they discovered that the men were suffering from stab wounds. The men were taken to a nearby hospital with one suffering from minor injuries and the other in critical condition.

Police found out that two other men and a woman had been taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle with apparent stab wounds as well. All three suffered minor injuries.

Officers say following an investigation that a fight started at another location with all five before the reported stabbing.

Darnell R. Martin was arrested and is facing one count of aggravated battery and four counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

This incident is still under investigation.