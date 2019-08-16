Five escape house fire unharmed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One adult and four children are all OK after a house fire last night in southeast Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to the 4000 block of Reed Street at 8:10pm; when they arrived they found the 1 & 1/2-story house engulfed, with fire and smoke coming from the windows and doors of the first floor.

Crews were able to get in and have the blaze under control within about 20 minutes. The home suffered heavy damage.

The residents were assisted by the American Red Cross. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.