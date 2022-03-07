Five arrested on drug charges after search warrant in southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Members of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division and Emergency Services Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of Kimberlite Place in the southwest part of the city.

Five people were arrested, all on drug and drug paraphernalia charges. Detectives found 10.0 grams of a cocaine/heroin/fentanyl/meth mixture, 3.7 grams of fentanyl, .2 grams of Gabapentin, 4.7 grams of marijuana. Three digital scales, numerous used and unused hypodermic needles, other miscellaneous paraphernalia, $1,985 in cash, and a .22 caliber handgun were also all found.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Narcotics Division.