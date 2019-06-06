Five arrested following search of home near Hoffman Lake

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Five people were arrested in Kosciusko County Wednesday after police served a search warrant.

Kosciusko County police were covertly surveying a home in the 7800 block of W. Lovetts Lane, in the Hoffman Lake area, when they observed a suspicious vehicle.

Officers began to approach the residence, and Robert Boatwright, who was known to have several active arrests warrants, ran from the car into the house.

Police then called for back-up and established a perimeter around the house, and requested a canine unit.

They found Boatwright hiding out inside a built-in basement cabin. They also observed narcotic paraphernalia in plain view and requested a search warrant.

Inside the home, police found narcotic scales, two handguns and methamphetamine.

Five people were arrested and face the following charges: