First probable monkeypox case in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): State health officials announced Saturday evening that the first probable case of Monkeypox in Indiana has been identified.

The patient is isolated after initial tests were completed at the Indiana Department of Health Laboratories early Friday. Confirmation testing is pending at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials are working to identify anyone who has been in close contact with the patient while infectious.

Monkeypox cases usually begin with fever, headaches, chills, and body aches about 5 to 21 days after exposure. Within 1 to 3 days after symptoms begin, the patient develops a rash. The illness lasts from 2 to 4 weeks. Patients are considered infectious until all scabs from the rash have fallen off.

The CDC reports that 113 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in 21 U.S. states and territories in 2022. Visit the CDC’s website for more information on the monkeypox outbreak.