First Merchants Co. set to open in Skyline Tower

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Muncie-based First Merchants Corp. (NASDAQ-FRME) will occupy the entire second floor of Skyline Tower, according to Inside Indiana Business.

The parent company of First Merchants Bank has more than 120 banking centers in Indiana, Illinois and Ohio, and will use the space at Skyline Tower as their new regional headquarters.

First Merchants will offer Commercial Banking, Private Wealth and Credit services at the new location.

The $44 million, 12-story tower will also include 124 apartments along with a Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse location on the first floor of the building. Skyline Tower is set to open later this year.