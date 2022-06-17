First ever “Penny Pitch ‘N’ Putt Golf Outing” announced for this summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – WOWO is partnering with Shield Exteriors for the first ever “Penny Pitch ‘N’ Putt Golf Outing”, Wednesday, August 17, at Cherry Hill Golf Club.

Everyone is invited to join the WOWO staff to play in a scramble format with a noon shotgun start. Registration is $100 per golfer, or $400 for a foursome, with proceeds going to the 2022 Penny Pitch recipient. This year’s recipient will be announced in October.

This year’s Penny Pitch will be the 75th anniversary of the longest running local charity benefitting area families. Last year, over $182,000 was raised for Gigi’s Playhouse and their Down Syndrome Achievement Center in Fort Wayne.

For more information and to register, go to wowo.com.