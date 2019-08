HAMILTON, Ind. (WOWO) – Hamilton Community Schools students will begin attending classes two days later than originally planned.

The start date has been pushed from Monday, August 12 to Wednesday, August 14, to allow for the completion of work on the heating and air conditioning systems at both the elementary and junior-senior high schools.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report the revised calendar now shows August 12 and 13 as “teacher work days.”