First Cases of West Nile Virus of 2022 Found In Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): First case of West Nile Virus of the of year reported in Northern Indiana. According to The Journal Gazette, Indiana’s first West Nile virus case of 2022 has been reported in a Lake County resident, the state Department of Health said Thursday. The West Nile virus has also been found in a sample of mosquitoes collected in Steuben County, according to the health department. Health officials urged Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Most people who are infected with West Nile virus will not develop symptoms according to the health department, but they say those who do may experience a mild form of the illness, which can include fever, headache, body aches, swollen lymph glands or a rash. Those who think they may have West Nile virus should see their health-care providers.