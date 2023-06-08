First Acts For 2023 Indiana State Fair Announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The first few acts coming to the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage this summer have been announced for the Indiana State Fair. The first six concerts will appeal to fans of all tastes and ages. Kicking off the summer series will be country singer Clint Black on July 28th, followed by Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure on July 30th.

Here are the acts announced so far:

Clint Black – Friday, July 28 (opening day)

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure – Sunday, July 30

Keith Sweat – Wednesday, August 2

TobyMac – Sunday, August 6

THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT – Saturday, August 12

Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell – Friday, August 18

Most concerts will start at 7:30 p.m., and the State Fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. A full concert schedule is available online via the State Fair website, indianastatefair.com