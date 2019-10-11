First 2020 Presidential debate to be hosted by Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): The first of the three presidential debates in 2020 will be in Indiana. The University of Notre Dame announced Friday morning that the school will host a debate Sept. 29, in the Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The debate is expected to draw thousands of people, including national and international media, to northern Indiana.

The debate is part of a series sponsored by the non-profit Commission on Presidential Debates.

“The heart of democracy is addressing significant questions in open, reasoned discussion that will inform voters as they prepare to cast their votes,” said University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., also a member of the CPD board of directors.

“Standing apart from the glitz and spin of modern campaigns, the presidential debates are that solemn moment in our national life when candidates are invited to discuss seriously the central issues before us,” he said.

“Notre Dame, along with the South Bend-Mishawaka-Elkhart region, will be in the global spotlight as a debate host. We will work closely with our community partners so that the region is ready to shine for our guests from around the country and the world.”

Notre Dame has a history of hosting sitting presidents and vice presidents, including Dwight D. Eisenhower, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush (6 times).

Most recently Vice Pres. Mike Pence received an honorary degree at a commencement in 2017.

Jenkins said the university will begin working on security precautions and will also determine how the limited number of tickets will be distributed.