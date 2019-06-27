Fireworks recall issued after child loses hand

INDIANA (WOWO): An Indiana-based fireworks maker has issued a recall after an 8-year-old boy lost his hand.

Grandma’s Fireworks, based in West College Corner, has issued a recall for about 25,000 products that pose explosion and burn hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The fireworks were sold between January 2009 and April 2019, and there were no online sales. The recall was issued after two boys found the broken end of a Talon rocket and lit it.

The recalled fireworks were reportedly overloaded with pyrotechnics in violation of federal standards. Find a full list of the products under the recall here.