Firework accident kills area man

WARREN, Ind. (WOWO): A Blackford County man is dead after being struck by debris caused by a firework accident early Sunday morning.

According to the Huntington County Coroner, 41-year-old Steven Sims of Hartford City was hit in the abdomen by shrapnel created after a mortar shell exploded inside its tube at about 12:20am at 965 West County Road 700 South in Huntington County.

Lifesaving efforts were made but he died at the scene from his injuries. An autopsy is underway, and toxicology results are pending.