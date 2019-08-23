Firefighters union endorses Smith

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the first time in 16 years, Fort Wayne’s firefighters’ union is supporting a mayoral candidate… and it’s not incumbent Tom Henry.

The Professional Firefighters Local 124 Political Action Committee usually stays out of the race for mayor, but they just donated $10,000 to Republican candidate Tim Smith.

Union President Jeremy Bush tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 why:

“The health and safety of our firefighters is paramount. both physically and mentally, and we believe Tim Smith possesses the tools necessary to provide the highest level of service to the citizens of Fort Wayne.”

Mayor Henry says that while he didn’t anticipate the news, he remains committed to working together with the city’s firefighters in focusing on residents’ safety.

Election Day is November 5th.