Firefighters union accuses Assistant Chief of faking certification

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s apparent tension between Fort Wayne’s firefighters union and the department’s administration.

The Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters Union filed a formal complaint to the FWFD Merit Board last week against Assistant Chief Todd Prindle Tuesday.

Union President Jeremy Bush tells WOWO News Prindle faked certification documents for a firefighter, then tried to cover it up:

“This individual in question is a paramedic, a great firefighter, and a good person. It was communicated to us that he had not completed that (certification), and then instructed to say that he had.”

WOWO News was provided documentation by Bush of proof of his allegations in the form of text messages. You can view those documents below.

In another instance, Bush says he personally was disciplined for escorting a member of the media to the floor housing the Fire Chief’s office for apparently “jeopardizing the safety of firefighters and the public.”

Bush says the union wants firefighters from the top down to all be held to the same standards. Fire Chief Eric Lahey has said in the past he doesn’t comment on discipline issues.

Part 1 of the interview:

Part 2 of the interview: