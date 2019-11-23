Firefighters rescue two pets in Saturday afternoon fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two pets are now safe after being rescued from a fire at a home in northwest Fort Wayne Saturday afternoon.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department received an alarm call just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday alerting them to a fire on the 600 block of West State Boulevard. Crews arrived just a few minutes later and found heavy fire in the front of the home.

The resident of the house told the firefighters that there were two pets inside the home. Fire crews were able to locate and rescue the pets from the blaze.

Crews were able to put out the fire in about 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.