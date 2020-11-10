Firefighters Rescue Individual From House Fire In Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): Just after 2:15 P.M., firefighters responded to a home on fire along South Anthony Boulevard at East Lewis Street after motorists passing by called 911.

According to our partners in news at ABC21, Fort Wayne Firefighters found a two-story home with smoke coming from it. They quickly learned someone was inside and later rescued one individual from the first floor. The identity of the victim or their condition has not been made available.

Crews indicated that they had the blaze under control in approximately 14 minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.