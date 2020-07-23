Firefighter injured while battling blaze

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A firefighter was injured while working on a residential fire in Whitley County Thursday morning.

Firefighters from Washington Township, Churubusco, and Huntertown Fire Departments responded to the blaze on Johnson Road just before noon on Thursday, July 23.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, crews were able to save a dog from the fire but were unable to save three cats.

Officials indicate that a Huntertown Firefighter received minor injuries in the blaze.

As a result of using a hydrant to fill a tanker, the town of Churubusco says residents shouldn’t be alarmed if they find the water is a little rusty. They say to let the water run for a few minutes and the rust should clear.