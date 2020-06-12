Firefighter injured in response to battery facility fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne firefighter was injured battling a commercial building fire yesterday.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says crews were called to the VeoRide battery storage facility on Pearl Street just after 6:30pm to find smoke coming from the building.

As firefighters searched the building for anyone who might still be inside, one of them fell through an opening in the floor, eight feet down to the basement, suffering minor injuries.

The fire was found in the front section of the building and was extinguished within a half hour. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.