Firefighter injured battling apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne firefighter was injured battling an apartment fire Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 1100 block of Lake Avenue just north of downtown at 5:12 a.m. Firefighters discovered a fire in a first floor apartment of a multi-family home.

One firefighter was injured and required further evaluation. No further details were given on their condition. No occupants of the apartments were hurt, with all evacuated before firefighters arrived.

While the fire damage was contained to that apartment, there was smoke and water damage was throughout the apartments. The fire was under control in about 45 minutes.

Firefighters say the fire appeared to be electrical in nature.