Fire leaves Fort Wayne home severely damaged

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fire broke out at a home in the 1100 block of Eliza Street on the city’s near-east side Tuesday morning.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at about 8:45 and found heavy fire coming from the residence that had blown out first and second story windows, along with smoke. Responders were told victims could be trapped in the home, however a search found the structure unoccupied.

The blaze was brought under control in about 25 minutes according to officials who say that the house sustained heavy damage. The cause of the fire was electrical.