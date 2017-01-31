Fire at Diplomat Apartments forces residents to evacuate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A fire at the Diplomat Apartments forced the evacuation of several residents Tuesday morning.

Just after 3:00 a.m., flames broke out at the apartment complex located on Diplomat Drive near Hessen Casssel Road. Once on the scene, firefighters with the Fort Wayne Fire Department, found flames in the attic of one of the apartment units. It took crews just under 25 minutes to bring the blaze under control and they were able to contain the flames to that one unit. However, fire and smoke damage spread to nearby apartments.

Residents were forced to evacuate into a nearby recreational room of the Diplomat Apartments.

As of 6:00 a.m., Tuesday, fire crews were still on the scene conducing their investigation as the cause of the blaze is still unknown.