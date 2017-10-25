Fire damages Fort Wayne business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne company that specializes in chrome and gold plating was damaged by a fire yesterday.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the fire at Reckon Plating on South Hanna Street, which broke out just past 5:30pm, after neighbors called and reported smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters had to force their way through a front door and found fire in a front room that had extended into the walls and ceiling. They were able to put out the blaze after about an hour.

Nobody was hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.