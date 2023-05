FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department says multiple storage units were damaged in a fire Monday afternoon.

Crews responded shortly before 2:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of Broadway for a car fire that spread inside a storage facility.

The fire was under control in just over 30 minutes, with multiple units being saved by what the department calls an “aggressive / coordinated attack”.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.