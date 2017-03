HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A fire in a building at the corner of Cherry and Market Streets in downtown Huntington led to the closure of several streets around the Huntington Police Department and City-Township Public Library Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in the second floor of the brick building at around 8 a.m. and was still active two and a half hours later.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department is urging people to stay clear of the area until fire crews have it cleared.