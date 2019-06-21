Fire breaks out in Fort Wayne apartment, one person found dead next door

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was found dead at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Friday.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a reported apartment fire around 10:20 a.m. at 112 West Concord Lane.

When crews arrived, they found fire emitting from a second floor apartment, though the resident had already evacuated the building.

Firefighters searched nearby units, and found one person dead in the apartment next door. They do not believe the fire caused this person’s death.

The fire was brought under control in nine minutes, and the apartment received moderate water and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released, though the FWFD report says it started in the kitchen.