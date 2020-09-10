Fifth Third bank in New Haven robbed – police searching for suspects

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): New Haven Police responded to an armed robbery just before 2-PM at the Fifth Third Bank on Lincoln Highway at Green Street.

Bank employees told police that two men entered the branch and handed a note to an employee, demanding cash. The men were described as white, one with red hair and one with brown hair, both wearing masks and baseball caps. The suspects fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash in a red Lincoln sedan with no license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.