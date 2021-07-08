Fifth lawsuit filed over downtown Fort Wayne protests in 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Marion woman has filed suit against the Fort Wayne Police Department, marking the fifth lawsuit in response to downtown Fort Wayne protests in 2020.

Jazmin Morales filed a lawsuit against FWPD Chief Steve Reed, Officer Shane Pulver and eight other officers whose full names were not listed.

Morales says she was walking around downtown with her boyfriend when they saw protesters on March 30. While walking back, officers told them to leave the area, and officials in another truck showed up and arrested them, according to the suit.

Morales claims that they were not near protesters and did not try to resist the arrests. The criminal charges against them were later dismissed. She says she was arrested without probable cause, subjected to false arrest, false imprisonment and unreasonable seizure. She is seeking damages in the filing.

You can view the full complaint here.