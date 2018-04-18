Fiery crash leaves one person dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is dead after a fiery crash Wednesday afternoon.

It all happened shortly before 3:00 p.m., in the 4000 block of Wayne Trace near E. Rudisill. Officers were called to the scene in regards to a disturbance in the area. Once there, they attempted to get the driver out of the van, but he refused. The driver then started to rev the engine.

Michael Joyner, spokesperson with the Fort Wayne Police Department, tells our partners in news at ABC 21 the revving of the engine caused the vehicle to burst into flames. “Based upon the talking to the fire personnel here, he was revving the engine at such RPM that it just overheated and just was spontaneously engulfed in flames.”

There was one person inside the apartment at the time the van rammed into it, but that person was unharmed. Meantime, the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is a developing story, keep checking WOWO.com for more updates.