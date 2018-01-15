Fieldbrook Foods Corp. recalls 29,000 cases of ice cream bars, tested positive for Listeria

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Almost 29,000 cases of ice cream bars have been recalled after samples tested positive for Listeria.

Listeria monocytogenes can survive in freezing temperatures and can cause serious illness and fatal infections. It’s especially dangerous for pregnant women, where infections can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No illnesses have been confirmed, but officials are concerned that consumers and suppliers may still have the recalled bars in their freezers.

The recalled products have production dates that range from January 1 through December 31 of 2017, and a “best by” date ranging from January 1 through December 31 of this year.

Read the full list of recalled products below. The list includes the merchant followed by brand.

Acme – Lucerne

ALDI – Sundae Shoppe

Amigo (Puerto Rico only) – Great Value

Bi Lo – Southern Home

BJ’s – Wellsley Farms

Demoulas – Market Basket

Dillon – Kroger

Dollar Tree – Party Treat

Econo (Puerto Rico only) – Econo

Food 4 Less – Kroger

Fred Meyer – Kroger

Frys – Kroger

Giant – Ahold symbol

Giant Eagle – Giant Eagle

Harveys – Southern Home

Jewel – Lucerne

King Soopers – Kroger

Kroger – Kroger

Meijer – Purple Cow

Prince Chopper – PIC

Price Rite – Price Rite

Ralphs – Kroger

Safeway (DC/DE/FL/MD/VA) – Lucerne

Save-A-Lot – World’s Fair

Shaws – Lucerne

Shoprite – Polar Express

Shoprite – Shoprite

Smart & Final – First Street

Smiths – Kroger

Star – Lucerne

Stater – Stater

Stop N Shop – Ahold symbol

Tops – Tops

Various – Food Club

Various – Stoneridge

Various – Hagan

Various – Greens

Various – Hood

Various – Kemps

Walmart (Puerto Rico only) – Great Value

Weis – Weis

Winn Dixie – Winn Dixie

It can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms to develop. Anyone who has recently eaten the recalled products should monitor themselves for any symptoms, and those who are experiencing symptoms of infection should seek medical attention immediately.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.