Fieldbrook Foods Corp. recalls 29,000 cases of ice cream bars, tested positive for Listeria

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Almost 29,000 cases of ice cream bars have been recalled after samples tested positive for Listeria.
Listeria monocytogenes can survive in freezing temperatures and can cause serious illness and fatal infections. It’s especially dangerous for pregnant women, where infections can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
No illnesses have been confirmed, but officials are concerned that consumers and suppliers may still have the recalled bars in their freezers.
The recalled products have production dates that range from January 1 through December 31 of 2017, and a “best by” date ranging from January 1 through December 31 of this year.
Read the full list of recalled products below. The list includes the merchant followed by brand.
- Acme – Lucerne
- ALDI – Sundae Shoppe
- Amigo (Puerto Rico only) – Great Value
- Bi Lo – Southern Home
- BJ’s – Wellsley Farms
- Demoulas – Market Basket
- Dillon – Kroger
- Dollar Tree – Party Treat
- Econo (Puerto Rico only) – Econo
- Food 4 Less – Kroger
- Fred Meyer – Kroger
- Frys – Kroger
- Giant – Ahold symbol
- Giant Eagle – Giant Eagle
- Harveys – Southern Home
- Jewel – Lucerne
- King Soopers – Kroger
- Kroger – Kroger
- Meijer – Purple Cow
- Prince Chopper – PIC
- Price Rite – Price Rite
- Ralphs – Kroger
- Safeway (DC/DE/FL/MD/VA) – Lucerne
- Save-A-Lot – World’s Fair
- Shaws – Lucerne
- Shoprite – Polar Express
- Shoprite – Shoprite
- Smart & Final – First Street
- Smiths – Kroger
- Star – Lucerne
- Stater – Stater
- Stop N Shop – Ahold symbol
- Tops – Tops
- Various – Food Club
- Various – Stoneridge
- Various – Hagan
- Various – Greens
- Various – Hood
- Various – Kemps
- Walmart (Puerto Rico only) – Great Value
- Weis – Weis
- Winn Dixie – Winn Dixie
It can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms to develop. Anyone who has recently eaten the recalled products should monitor themselves for any symptoms, and those who are experiencing symptoms of infection should seek medical attention immediately.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.