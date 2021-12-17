Field named new Lutheran Health Physicians CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Jason Field has been named chief executive officer of Lutheran Health Physicians effective January 10, 2022. Field was most recently chief operating officer of the Owensboro Health Medical Group in Owensboro, Ky.

Field brings more than three decades of experience to his new role and will be responsible for leading Lutheran Health Physicians’ five medical groups throughout northeastern Indiana, which represents more than 40 medical specialties.

In addition to his work in Kentucky, Field has held leadership positions with medical groups in California, Oregon and Terre Haute. His career achievements include improving patient satisfaction scores, implementing online scheduling, expanding access and recruiting new physicians to meet the community need.

“Jason’s skill in developing strategic partnerships, team building and long-term planning made him an ideal choice for this role,” said Scott Teffeteller, Lutheran Health Network chief executive officer. “His background in developing initiatives to improve the management of chronic care conditions will also be instrumental as we develop new and improved ways to care for patients throughout northeastern Indiana.

“Jason has a proven track record of working with physicians,” said Lutheran Health Network chief medical officer Vishal Bhatia, MD, MBA. “His experience with quality management and patient experience is an asset. We are happy he has chosen to join our team.”

“I am really looking forward to returning to Indiana and working with the team at Lutheran Health Physicians to build on its existing strengths and identify opportunities to make healthcare delivery in our community the best experience possible,” said Field.

Field grew up in Decker, Ind. and holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Indiana University and Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from Purdue University as well as a Juris Doctor from Valparaiso University School of Law in Valparaiso.