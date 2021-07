FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): FedEx Ground is looking to hire 120 people for positions at their Fort Wayne facility.

This includes full-time and part-time jobs, with most positions in package handling according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Benefits include insurance, paid time off and reimbursement for education expenses.

FedEx officials say the hiring is due to “surging demand.”

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

To apply, click here.