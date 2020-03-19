Federated Media stations launch “Operation Restaurant Rescue”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The restaurant industry is being hit especially hard by all of the Coronavirus quarantine mandates.

Not long ago, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb ordered bars and restaurants closed to dine-in customers to prevent the spread of COVID-19, leaving some workers with an uncertain future… so we’re trying to help.

The Federated Media group of radio stations has launched Operation Restaurant Rescue. If you click here or text the word RESCUE to 46862, you’ll find a list of local restaurants that offer carryout or delivery options, and you can even order online gift cards from some of them.

If you’re a local restaurant owner and want to be included on the list, click here.